Thousands of Floridians applied for unemployment benefits

More than 74,000 Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week.

That's a tenfold increase from the previous week, as the spread of the novel coronavirus shut down the state's theme parks and visitors stayed away from its hotels and airports.

The figures were released on Thursday. The extraordinary jump in unemployment benefits applications came the same week the largest theme park resorts in Florida -- Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa -- closed their gates and emptied their hotels.

Cruise lines also halted trips and Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended on-premise food and alcohol consumption at Florida restaurants and bars.