Thieves targeting Florida boats, stealing expensive navigation systems

The Brief Boaters along Florida's Space Coast are frustrated after thieves have been targeting boats, allegedly stealing expensive navigation systems. The Palm Bay Police Department, Melbourne Police Department, and Brevard County Sheriff's Office are all investigating theft reports. "It's been pretty frustrating," said one boat owner to FOX 35's Esther Bower.



Florida boat owners along the Space Coast are frustrated after thieves have seemingly boarded their vessels and stolen high-end and expensive navigation systems.

The Palm Bay Police Department, Melbourne Police Department, and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are each investigating reports of high-end technology being taken from boats.

Owners: Boat navigation systems ripped out, leaving wires and a financial mess

What they're saying:

For many local boaters, the financial hit is devastating—and for some, it’s a recurring nightmare. Thieves are specifically targeting expensive Garmin navigation devices straight out of the dashboards, leaving owners with cut wires and massive replacement bills.

Ashley Boileau said her boat has been targeted before , and the latest has left her shaken.

"There’s a sense of violation that comes with it," Boileau said.

"For it to happen in December and then again now is beyond frustrating," Boileau said. Between the two stolen Garmin units, she is out roughly $12,000 on replacements.

Too expensive to own a boat now

Greg Grammenos, another local boat owner, woke up on Father's Day to find his vessel targeted in the exact same manner.

"It almost ruined Father's Day, yeah. It wasn’t a very good way to wake up in the morning," Grammenos said, pointing out the damage. "One of the screens is missing."

Just like Boileau, Grammenos is a repeat victim. The crooks managed to hit his boat just weeks after he put it back in the water.

"The boat's only been on the lift about a month or two, and then it just happened again, so it’s been pretty frustrating," Grammenos said. "It’s worrying that you can’t own a boat."

He told FOX 35 that it has become too expensive to keep filing insurance claims and replacing the pricey screens, so he plans to sell his boat.

The other side:

FOX 35 has reached out to Garmin for comment. We have not received a response.

Multiple theft investigations underway

What you can do:

Palm Bay Police confirmed they are actively investigating a theft at a marina off US-1, near Overlook Drive.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is assisting Melbourne Police with reported thefts at Front Street in Melbourne while simultaneously working its own active cases along Tropical Trail, the Pineda Causeway, and at Port Canaveral.

Tips from law enforcement:

Stay vigilant

Report suspicious activity around marinas, boat ramps, and private docks, especially during overnight hours

Contacted local authorities or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).