Active search for initial shooter after 1 dead, 2 hurt in Sanford block party, sheriff's office says

The Brief A Seminole County deputy shot and killed 27-year-old Marcus Barnett after the suspect opened fire into a crowd of hundreds at an unpermitted block party in Sanford early Saturday morning. Sheriff Dennis Lemma praised the deputy's quick actions as "textbook," noting he fired six times to neutralize Barnett after a separate, unidentified gang member fired the initial shot that sparked the panic. The FDLE is investigating the fatal shooting, while local detectives search for the first gunman and a non-cooperative female victim who fled the scene.



A reported shooter at a Father's Day weekend unsanctioned block party in Sanford was shot six times when a Seminole County deputy returned fire.

The man, who died after being transported to the hospital, was later identified as Marcus Barnett, 27, from Orange City.

Deputies responded to a gathering of over 100 people in the 2200 block of Sipes Avenue in the Midway community of Sanford in which a person shot through the crowd, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Now, amid the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's ongoing investigation into the deputy's deadly use of force, the sheriff's office is looking for the initial shooter.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma at a June 23 press conference.

What we know:

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office responded to a block party in Sanford at a 1,200 square foot residence identified as "Cool Breeze," trying to disperse the crowd after receiving a noise complaint, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma described the events that morning in a June 23 news conference saying:

12:30 a.m.: Four responding deputies arrived at the scene and began verbally instructing attendees to clear the crowded roadway.

1:00 a.m.: The primary deputy involved in the shooting arrived to assist. While delivering loud verbal commands, he overheard an aggressive verbal altercation breaking out across the street.

The Escalation: As the deputy took out his Taser to defuse the fight, a crowd of panicked people suddenly began running directly toward him. Less than a second later, a muzzle flash erupted as an unidentified shooter fired a round across the road, striking a female bystander in the leg.

Watch: Body camera footage

The deputy's body camera footage shows the sequence of events leading to the death of Barnett.

Lemma described the following events in which he said the deputy's actions were "textbook."

Barnett, who was standing to the deputy's left, pulled out a gun and fired two shots across the street. The shooting, including the video of the shell casing flying in the air, was captured on the worn body camera footage. Evidence clearly indicates the decedent was armed, the sheriff's office told FOX 35.

The deputy saw the shooting – with hundreds of people in the line of fire – returned fire to "neutralize the threat of the gunman," Lemma said.

As other deputies tried to gain control of the area, the deputy expressed concern for Barnett's condition. He also said his eardrum might have been blown out.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Released body camera footage of a June 20, 2026 shooting shows shots fired, shell casings flying through the air in a chaotic set of events. (Source: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

‘Acted as a hero’

Lemma called the deputy—who has been on the force for less than five years—a hero whose actions likely saved dozens of lives.

"I cannot underscore enough how proud I am of this deputy to stand in the gap between good and evil and protect not only himself – but he wasn't thinking about himself. He was thinking about protecting all of those innocent bystanders that were out there on the scene at this time," Lemma said. "If it comes to a textbook response – emotional involvement, providing empathy even on the heels of a tragic situation, asking people to line up behind him to serve as a shield of protection for other people when there's another active threat that's in the area – these are things that you would expect of a professionally trained deputy sheriff or police officer in any jurisdiction."

"I'm incredibly proud of the work that he is doing," Lemma said.

The deputy is currently taking some time with his family and is "doing as well as you can expect," Lemma said.

Who is Marcus Barnett?

Barnett was arrested numerous times as an adult and juvenile.

His past arrests include charges for murder, drugs and vehicle theft, the sheriff said. Barnett also has a previous conviction for shooting a gun into a structure and served prison time for a probation violation.

Read more: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting following Sanford block party

Though Lemma said he didn't know if Barnett's past had any bearing on the events that transpired, he said Barnett was out in the public exhibiting "incredibly dangerous behavior."

What we don't know:

Authorities are working to learn what caused the shooting to unfold.

Some sources indicated a planned meetup between rival gangs, the sheriff said. Detectives are working to find a factual basis for this information.

What’s the future of Cool Breeze?

The sheriff’s office is looking into whether the venue has a permit to serve alcohol and have over 200 occupants.

Watch: Full Press conference

Search for the first shooter

What's next:

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the initial shooter. Another woman was also shot in the foot, but left the scene to later show up at the hospital. She is refusing to cooperate, Lemma said.

FDLE will evaluate the projectile as well as the investigation into the deputy's deadly use of force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.