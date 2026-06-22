Florida man to be sentenced in death of girlfriend's 3-year-old son

A Florida man is set to be sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2021 death of a 3-year-old boy after agreeing to a plea agreement, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Joshua Manns, 30, pleaded no-contest last week to second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect in the death of Jameson Nance, the son of his girlfriend Erica Dotson.

Under the plea agreement, Manns avoids trial and a possible death sentence.

Joshua Manns, 30. (Credit: State Attorney's Office)

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The backstory:

Investigators believe Manns and Dotson abused Jameson over an extended period of time.

Jameson died in West Melbourne after investigators said he suffered "significant pain and abuse."

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An autopsy revealed the boy died from severe ongoing physical abuse rather than an accidental downing like Manns initially claimed at the time of Jameson's death, according to investigators.

Two years before his death, Jameson broke his leg after Dotson said he fell while running, according to investigators. The boy had another broken leg in 2021 after it was reported he stepped off a curb, police said.

Dotson has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Last year, a judge declared a mistrial in Dotson's case. A new trial is expected to begin on July 20.