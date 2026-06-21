Marion County river reopens after snorkeler bitten by alligator, deputies say

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The Brief An alligator attacking a snorkeler prompted the closure. The alligator has since been removed from the area by officials.



Officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office announced that a Dunnellon river has reopened following an alligator bite.

The attack happened along the Rainbow River when a snorkeler was reported to being bitten by the alligator, prompting the closure.

Deputies and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later located and removed the alligator from the area.

Officials have not made clear how severe the injuries were to the snorkeler.