Thousands gather for funeral of Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in crash

Family, friends, colleagues, and strangers gathered on Thursday morning to honor fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Vickers, who was killed while on-duty in an early morning crash in Orlando on Sept. 27.

A memorial service was held for the 31-year-old trooper at the First Baptist Church Orlando on John Young Parkway. Law enforcement from all over the country traveled to Orlando to pay their respects to Trooper Tracy Vickers.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Eric Henry said.

Trooper Vickers served four years with FHP, making quite an impact in a short period, particularly on the younger troopers he trained. Many of his colleagues spoke about his dedication and willing to help others no matter what.

“He was a great guy, and he helped me start my career, and so he’ll forever be special to me,” said Trooper Deonta Cody.

“He was honorable. He was brave. He was everything a trooper should be,” Trooper Clinten Horne said.

Troopers Vickers is described as a man who was always leading by example, with a genuine smile on his face.

“He was a trooper’s trooper. I miss having him out their…knowing he’s got my back,” Horne said.

"FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers was an outstanding member of our law enforcement community, a Navy veteran and a model citizen." — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

At the time of this death, Trooper Vickers was working towards becoming a Sergeant.

“Which I’m sure he would have attained in the very near future,” Colonel Gene Spalding told the crowd of mourners, before announcing that Vickers would be posthumously promoted to Sergeant.

Spaulding handed a keepsake to Vickers's fiancée, Kelsey Pearsall-Brandon, who moments later delivered a heartfelt eulogy.

“Tracy changed me for the better, and he changed me for good. I wanted more but I will always be grateful for the time I had with him,” Kelsey said.

She and Vickers were engaged to be married on February 22, 2020. She said what several of troopers had said of Vickers -- that he was a man who was true to himself, loved being a public servant and always put others before himself.

“His favorite quote that he lived to every day was 'Learn from the past, prepare for the future and live in the present.' I love you, Tracy, and now your watch has ended,” Kelsey said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted Thursday morning: "FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers was an outstanding member of our law enforcement community, a Navy veteran and a model citizen. Please join @FLCaseyDeSantis and I in extending condolences to his family, friends and colleagues as he is laid to rest."

Following the service, law enforcement led a processional, escorting Vickers' body to Woodlawn Cemetery in Gotha where he was laid to rest.

Vickers grew up in Central Florida with his family and was also a Navy veteran. He was a 2006 graduate of University High School, and he later attended the University of Central Florida, majoring in aerospace engineering and criminal justice. His first duty assignment was Troop K, serving Leesburg/Lake County and was later assigned Troop K in Orlando/Orange County.

Vickers was killed last Friday after crashing on State Road 408 in Orlando. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused Sgt. Vickers to crash his car into a construction truck on the 408.