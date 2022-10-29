Thousands find courage, hope at 2022 Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk in Orlando

Thousands of people wearing pink tutus, pink shirts, and pink ribbons – and each with their own inspirational and courageous story – came out to Orlando's Lake Eola Park on Saturday for the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

FOX 35's Good Day Orlando anchor Amy Kaufeldt served as emcee for the opening ceremonies.

The yearly event helps to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer detection, prevention, and research, as well as support for those currently in their fight.

Visit www.OrlandoStrides.com for more information or to donate.