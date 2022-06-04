Thousands come together for 4.9K Community Rainbow Run to honor victims of Pulse attack

It's been almost six years since 49 people lost their lives in the Pulse nightclub terror attack in Orlando. On Saturday, thousands of people came together for the 4.9K Community Rainbow Run at Wadeview Park to honor those affected by the 2016 tragedy.

The run is a 4.9K to honor the 49 lives lost on June 12, 2016. Around 3,000 people participated in the annual run, including Orange County Sheriff John Mina. While thousands came out to run in person, around 600 people participated virtually this year.

The event raises money for the onePULSE Foundation and the Pulse Memorial Museum. Runners from around the state and 15 countries have participated in the past virtual runs and organizers said they hope to raise $350,000 this year.

"You see families with children, and it should be a gathering in its way of showing real unity the way we came together after the tragedy," Pulse owner Barbara Poma told FOX 35 News.

The run is part of a week of activities leading up to Pulse Remembrance Day on Sunday, June 12.