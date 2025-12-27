Orlando weather: Warm, sunny weekend before sharp New Year’s cooldown

The Brief Temperatures for our final weekend of 2025 will stay above average with highs today, topping out just a touch below 80°. Fog looks to then redevelop overnight with the potential for it to become locally dense. The warmth sticks around on Sunday with temps soaring back up close to 80°.



A ridge of high pressure is firmly in control and this means more warmth and more sunshine for Central Florida. Temperatures for our final weekend of 2025 will stay above average with highs today, topping out just a touch below 80°.

We can expect a few clouds rounding that ridge and working into the viewing area, but overall, we'll see a nice amount of sun, once that fog lifts this AM.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Fog looks to then redevelop overnight with the potential for it to become locally dense. The best bet for this will again be NW of Orlando. Lows stay above average as well, only dipping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The warmth sticks around on Sunday with temps soaring back up close to 80°. With this area of high pressure essentially parked overhead, we'll see another day with a good deal of sunshine. The warmth continues to stream in ahead of a big cold front that we're tracking for early next week.

Overnight lows look to dip back close to 60°, which is running nearly 10° above average. Some patchy fog is possible once again, but the wind looks to increase just a little bit and that should allow it not to be quite as widespread.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Monday is when we start to see some changes as our next cold front swings in. Rain chances are slim, but we could still see a few showers develop as the front works into Central Florida. Chances are only around 20%.

The bigger story is the cold air that takes over behind the front. Ahead of it, highs on Monday top out around 80°, but the warmth is quickly erased. Monday night will be much cooler, with lows falling back into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures struggled on Tuesday and New Year's Eve with highs in the lower 60s both days.

New Year's Eve looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to get out of the upper 50s. We'll start the day in the 30s, with lows near freezing for our NW locales.

This is why it's a STORM TEAM ALERT. The temps near freezing and with many getting out for New Year's Eve, you'll need to bundle up. High pressure builds in with lots of sunshine for New Year's Day. It'll still be chilly though, with highs topping out in the mid-60s. That's running around 8° below average for this time of year.