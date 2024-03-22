Thomas Edison's son's Winter Park home holding estate sale

If you want to own a piece of history, now's your chance.

The Winter Park home that once belonged to the son of famed American inventor Thomas Edison is holding an estate sale this weekend. It's a "unique opportunity" for the community to see and own "family treasures and memorabilia" from the Edison family, according to Orlando Estate Sale Ladies, LLC.

Theodore Edison passed away in 1992.

FOX 35's David Martin visited the Winter Park home during Good Day Orlando on Friday morning. He spoke with the current homeowner who shared an exclusive look of items being sold in the house, including a few that aren't – including original beds from Theodore Edison himself.

Martin also spoke with Orlando Estate Sale Ladies, LLC founder and owner Marlies Bredel on Friday.

"It's very special. Very proud and honored to be chosen as the estate sale company to represent this historic home in Winter Park," she said.

As far as what buyers should keep an eye out for, Bredel said there's a slew of collectibles. Pieces of china are available too, but Bredel said they've likely been snatched up already due to high demand.

The estate sale will be held at 1554 Harris Circle in Winter Park from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Prices are negotiable, and the estate sale accepts credit cards and Apple Pay.

Click here for a list of items available for sale.