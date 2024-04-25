Florida man will spend next 11 years in prison for home break-in and stabbing: Deputies

article

A Florida man was sentenced to prison for several drug charges and for breaking into a Bunnell home and stabbing someone inside, deputies said.

Richard Westervelt, 32, was sentenced to 11 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. According to officials, Westervelt pleaded no contest to charges stemming from crimes in both Flagler and Volusia County.

According to deputies, Westervelt was linked to multiple crimes, which began in January 2023.

On January 10, 2023, Flagler County deputies arrived at a home near County Road 13 in Bunnell after a person was stabbed.

The victim said two known men broke into the home, resulting in an altercation in which the victim was stabbed with a pocketknife by a man later identified as Westervelt.

On February 7, 2023, deputies obtained a felony warrant for Westervelt's arrest for burglary while armed, burglary with assault or battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was then classified as a prison release offender, carrying a penalty enhancement.

On February 16, 2023, Westervelt, who was found at an Ormond Beach residence, fled the area on a bicycle and by foot until deputies were able to stop him with a taser.

During the arrest, deputies discovered that the fanny pack Westervelt fled the scene wearing was filled with a large amount of narcotics.

Westervelt was then transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on his Flagler County warrant and the charges he faced in Volusia County.

"This career criminal knew he would be convicted and face life in prison, so he made a deal. We can only hope he uses the next 11 years in prison to turn his life around and leave the violent and poison-peddling path behind him," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Westervelt was sentenced to five years for Attempted Burglary of a Dwelling and Battery in Flagler County and six years for trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, Possession of Schedule III Substance, Possession of Cannabis in Excess of 20g, possession of Paraphernalia, and Resisting an Officer without Violence.