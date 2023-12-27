This newly expanded Florida law goes into effect in just a few days - don't get a ticket

Watch FOX 35 News Live

An existing law that was recently expanded officially goes into effect on January 1, 2024 – what better way to bring the New Year in?

Florida's Move Over Law now has three additional situations that will require drivers to switch lanes.

The first situation that will make it mandatory for motorists to move over is when a disabled motor vehicle is stopped and displaying warning lights or hazard lights.

The second situation is when a disabled vehicle is stopped and is using emergency flares or posting emergency signage.

The last situation is when a disabled vehicle is stopped and one or more people are visibly present.

This isn't the only new law going into effect come the new year.

Four additional laws will also go into effect on January 1 – two of which pertain to people with disabilities.

Another law includes changes to reservations for park cabins and campsites at Florida's state parks and the last deals with existing statutes that outline bail and pretrial release.