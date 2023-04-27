PHOTOS: This luxury game-themed vacation rental near Orlando is a must-see

Seeking a fun staycation in Central Florida? You might want to consider this massive, game-themed vacation rental near Orlando.

Located on 10 private acres in Clermont, the Great Escape Parkside offers a resort-style experience like no other.

Inside the luxury vacation home, you'll find 15 entertaining bedrooms, each featuring a game from popular childhood classics like Pac-Man, Monopoly, Twister, Operation, Clue and Scrabble.

The amenities are endless. Indoor entertainment includes a laser maze challenge, two "Escape" game rooms, larger-than-life indoor games, a karaoke stage, a $2 million scratch-off hide-n-seek, arcade machines, video games and more.

Outside, guests will enjoy the estate's enormous pool, waterslide and lazy river. Other outdoor amenities include giant outdoor checkers and Connect 4 games, human whack-a-mole, campfires, picnics and more.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Great Escape Parkside LLC)

The vacation rental can sleep up to 54 people making it the perfect getaway location for a family reunion.

Andrew Greenstein, the owner and designer of the property, told FOX 35 News the viral success of the home’s similar predecessor Great Escape Lakeside, inspired them to build Parkside, which opened in early 2019. Greenstein said people often fly to Central Florida just to stay at their homes.

"They report that they don’t even usually go to any theme parks – they select our area just for the house," Greenstein said in a statement.

Greenstein said he and his family always tossed around the idea of designing a super fun game house.

As his children approached their teenage years, Greenstein he wanted them to see and learn "that dreams are meant to be fulfilled" and that they can "achieve any dream."

The Great Escape Parkside is almost sold out for the year.

To check availability or to learn more about the vacation home rental, visit greatescapeparkside.com.

During the off season, staying at The Great Escape Parkside is usually $1,595 per weeknight and $1,780 per weekend night plus taxes and a departure cleaning fee. During peak season, like the summer and on certain major holidays, it's $1,795-1,970/night plus taxes and a departure cleaning fee.