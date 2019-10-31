This is no trick: Record-setting heat possible for Halloween, but a cold front is coming

Halloween makeup may not stay put tonight as Central Florida is expected to see record-setting heat on Thursday. Some good news though: a cooldown is coming!

"Hottest Halloween ever in Orlando was 90° in 1922," said Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Today we will tie or break the record...at least it’s not snowing!"

After Wednesday saw a near record-breaking hot day, highs on Halloween will be around 90 degrees. You can expect only slight cooling as we head towards sundown when the little ones head out for trick-or-treating.

Temperatures at 7:00 p.m. will remain in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. You may want to pack an umbrella as part of your costume because an isolated shower can't be ruled out as the approaching front moves into the Florida Panhandle. Rain chances stand at 20-percent, but most of us should stay dry.

After you sweat on Halloween, the first days of November are expected to be much cooler.

A cold front will be changing up the weather for Central Florida. Friday will see a high of 78-degrees, but another front arrives Saturday night, which could help drop wake-up temperatures for Saturday, Sunday and Monday into the 60s.

