This is most popular coffee beverage choice in Florida, study shows

If there's one thing most people have in common, it's enjoying a good morning cup of joe to get the day started.

Coffeeness, an online source for all things coffee, recently conducted a study based on the Google search volumes of 21 coffee types to determine the most popular coffee drinks worldwide.

The study identified the top five most popular coffee drinks worldwide as cappuccino, espresso, Black coffee, Americano, and mocha.

Florida mirrored the global trend by embracing the widely favored coffee option, the cappuccino. The beverage secured the third position in the United States, being the preference in a total of 11 states.

The study revealed that espresso stood out as the primary coffee beverage preference nationwide in the United States.