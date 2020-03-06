This hotel allows guests to foster shelter dogs during their stay

article

Traveling can be lonely and let's face it: nothing eases loneliness more than an adorable, cuddly dog. One hotel in Biloxi has found a way to warm the hearts of their guests while finding shelter dogs forever homes.

The Home2 Suites in Biloxi is working with the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport to operate the "Fostering Hope" program. It brings shelter dogs to the hotel's lobby for guests to foster in their rooms during their stay.

Of course, after spending your stay with a lovable pooch, it could be very hard for guests to go home without them. That's why if the guests and their furry new friends hit it off, they can adopt them at check-out.

The program has been operation at the hotel since 2018 and so far, 33 guests have left with adopted dogs.

According to Travel and Leisure, the Humane Society of South Mississippi typically houses over 8,000 per year in its shelter, so the program helps to make room for more dogs in need of loving homes.

If guests choose to adopt a dog, they just fill out an application and pay the $50 fee at the concierge's desk, according to USA Today.

However, the shelter does have the right to refuse an adoption if they see fit.