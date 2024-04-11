This Florida city ranks among the highest cities with inflation problems: Report

Sunshine and sand are what draw many people to Florida not only to visit but also to live. Yes, the weather is spectacular, but with inflation still sitting high - it's important to know what cities have the potential to leave you penniless.

A new report from Wallet Hub measured inflation across the U.S. and one Florida city was ranked the second highest in terms of inflation.

The Miami, Fort Lauderdale area ranked second for having the biggest inflation problems with a consumer price index change from two months ago of 1.40%.

Miami came second behind Honolulu, Hawaii which had a consumer price index score of 1.50% over the last two months.

Here's a list of the top 20 cities with the biggest inflation problems: