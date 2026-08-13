Firefighters rescue dog trapped in Marion County sinkhole

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The Brief Firefighters rescued a dog named from a sinkhole. The rescue took place at a home in northwest Marion County. The pup was safely reunited with her owners.



Firefighters rescued a dog named Lada after she became trapped in a sinkhole at a home in northwest Marion County.

What we know:

Crews responded shortly before noon Wednesday and found the female dog stuck in a sinkhole about 4 feet wide and several feet deep, according to firefighters.

The rescue took about 45 minutes, and crews safely reunited Lada with her owners.

No people or pets were injured during the rescue.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the dog got loose and became trapped in the sinkhole.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.



