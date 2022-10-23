Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Looking for something fun to do this weekend?
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30.
- Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
- A Spooktacular Farm Event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Eustis. The farm will be open for visitors to walk around, treat the animals and get treats in return, according to Visit Orlando. Tickets can be purchased here.
- A Charlotte's Web program, based on the beloved story of a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte from a book by E.B. White, will take place at various times on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Orlando Shakes venue located at 812 E Rollins Street in Orlando. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Enjoy a free comedy show at the Fat Fish Blues Stage of the Orlando Improv on International Drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Comedians will include Miss Hope, Selina Sanchex and Meech Dogg. Seating will be first come, first served.