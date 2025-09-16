Thieves rip Pride flag from Orlando homeowner's porch

The Brief Ring camera footage appears to show the moment two people rip a rainbow Pride flag off a home – and run away. "The meaning behind this for us is unity. It's not a protest." Kyle Wilton filed a report with the Orlando Police Department, and also posted the surveillance video on NextDoor.



An Orlando homeowner wants to know why someone would rip his rainbow Pride flag from his front porch.

It happened last Friday evening at Kyle Wilton's home off Briercliff Drive in DeLaney Park. His Ring doorbell camera overlooks his front porch and caught the alleged take-down from start to finish.

The video shows two people hop over a fence and run towards the flag, pulling it towards the ground. One of the people then pulls the flag until it appears to rip from the flagpole, before both people hop back over the fence and run towards the street.

The two people run towards a third person who is sitting on a bike.

What they're saying:

"The meaning behind this for us is unity. It's not a protest. It's nothing else for me and my family. It's about unity in what. All the stripes represent just like the American flag represents unity and that's where I think we should land in all of this," Wilton said.

Wilton said he was away on vacation when this happened. He posted the video on a neighborhood community app, hoping for some accountability, he said.

A neighbor apparently recognized his home and brought over a new Pride flag.

Wilton told FOX 35 that he filed a report with the Orlando Police Department. FOX 35 reached out to OPD late Tuesday for a copy of that report.