These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday

If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:

Mission BBQ

This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.

The Garlic

This Italian restaurant in New Smyrna Beach will offer a traditional, family-style Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Eddie V's

This prime seafood restaurant in Orlando is providing Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Prices are $47 for adults and $17 for children. View menu here.

Cracker Barrel

Pre-order a Thanksgiving Feast from one of the many Crackel Barrellocations in Central Florida. The meal include 2 turkey breasts, dressing, three side, two pies and more.

Rosen Shingle Creek

This Orlando hotel will offer a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes turkey roast, carved pork, stuffing and more. Reservations can be made online, but walk-ins are also welcome. Pricing per adult is $58.95 when bought in advance, and $24.95 for children age 4 and older.

Aurora at Celeste

The Aurora restaurant at the Celeste Hotel in Orlando will offer a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are $79 per person for adults and $25 per person for kids 12 and under.