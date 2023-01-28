These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!
Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
Florida State Fair
When: Feb. 9 - 20, 2023
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Tickets: Adult admission $10; Child admission $6
What's cool about it? Racing pigs, sweet treats, live music, strolling acts
Central Florida Fair
When: March 2 - 12, 2023
Where: 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando
Tickets: General admission Mon-Fri $10; weekends $15
What's cool about it? Microwrestling, deep fried snacks, concerts, livestock exhibit
Florida Strawberry Festival
When: March 2 - 12, 2023
Where: 303 Berryfest Pl, Plant City
Tickets: Adult admission $10; Child admission $5 (kids 5 and under are free)
What's cool about it? Star-studded concerts, specialty strawberry food items and merchandise, livestock, crafts
Osceola County Fair
When: Feb. 10 - 19, 2023
Where: 1911 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee
Tickets: Adult admission $8; Child admission $5
What's cool about it? Demolition Derby, petting zoo, whip cracking contest, livestock show
Seminole County Fair
When: Opens March 24, 2023
Where: 440 Hickman Drive in Sanford
Tickets: Free admission with purchase of ride tickets and wristbands
What's cool about it? State-of-the-art thrill rides, games, Kiddieland for children
Lake County Fair
When: April 6 - 15, 2023
Where: 2101 County Rd 452, Eustis
Tickets: Adult admission $12; Child admission $3 (kids 3 and under are free)
What's cool about it? Unique competitions, racing pigs, arts, baking, livestock
More events will be added to this list so be sure to check back!