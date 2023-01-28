These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023

article

It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!

Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:

Florida State Fair

When: Feb. 9 - 20, 2023

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Tickets: Adult admission $10; Child admission $6

What's cool about it? Racing pigs, sweet treats, live music, strolling acts

Central Florida Fair

When: March 2 - 12, 2023

Where: 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

Tickets: General admission Mon-Fri $10; weekends $15

What's cool about it? Microwrestling, deep fried snacks, concerts, livestock exhibit

Florida Strawberry Festival

When: March 2 - 12, 2023

Where: 303 Berryfest Pl, Plant City

Tickets: Adult admission $10; Child admission $5 (kids 5 and under are free)

What's cool about it? Star-studded concerts, specialty strawberry food items and merchandise, livestock, crafts

Osceola County Fair

When: Feb. 10 - 19, 2023

Where: 1911 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee

Tickets: Adult admission $8; Child admission $5

What's cool about it? Demolition Derby, petting zoo, whip cracking contest, livestock show

Seminole County Fair

When: Opens March 24, 2023

Where: 440 Hickman Drive in Sanford

Tickets: Free admission with purchase of ride tickets and wristbands

What's cool about it? State-of-the-art thrill rides, games, Kiddieland for children

Lake County Fair

When: April 6 - 15, 2023

Where: 2101 County Rd 452, Eustis

Tickets: Adult admission $12; Child admission $3 (kids 3 and under are free)

What's cool about it? Unique competitions, racing pigs, arts, baking, livestock

More events will be added to this list so be sure to check back!