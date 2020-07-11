These are the fastest-shrinking jobs in all 50 states: Report
Job markets vary in states across the U.S. and depending on where you live, certain jobs may be disappearing faster than others, according to a recent study.
On Friday, SmartAsset published a report on what occupations are disappearing fastest in each state and Washington, D.C.
For its findings, the financial technology company used employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupation Employment Statistics, comparing data from 2015 to 2019, the report said.
Aside from its overall list by state, SmartAsset found which industries had the fastest-shrinking jobs in each state.
According to the report, the office and administrative support industry has seen the largest decline in 11 states and Washington, D.C. Some of the jobs in that industry include telephone operators, word processors and typists, proofreaders and copy markers, and statistical assistants, the report said.
In fact, the biggest drop in the administrative support industry was in Utah, according to SmartAsset. There was a 95 percent decrease in telephone operators in Utah in 2019 compared to 2015.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, jobs in the production industry -- such as gas plant operators, dental laboratory technicians and painting, coating and decorating workers -- were the fastest-shrinking jobs in eight states, according to SmartAsset.
Among jobs in the production industry, gas plant operators in Maryland saw the steepest decline, down 80 percent from 2015 to 2019, SmartAsset found.
To see the full list, here are the fastest-shrinking jobs in each state -- and Washington, D.C. -- according to SmartAsset.
Alabama
Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders: down 75 percent
Alaska
Oil and gas laborers: down 71 percent
Arizona
Dental laboratory technicians: down 61 percent
Arkansas
Middle school career/technical education teachers: down 67 percent
California
Music directors and composers: down 67 percent
Colorado
Telemarketers: down 71 percent
Connecticut
Demonstrators and product promoters: down 75 percent
Delaware
Physical therapist aides: down 59 percent
Washington, D.C.
Clerical library assistants: down 83 percent
Florida
Motorboat operators: down 76 percent
Georgia
Statistical assistants: down 89 percent
Hawaii
Directors and religious activities and education: down 65 percent
Idaho
Weighers, measurers, checkers and samplers for recordkeeping: down 74 percent
Illinois
Telephone operators: down 82 percent
Indiana
Music directors and composers: down 82 percent
Iowa
Hand packers and packagers: down 67 percent
Kansas
Music directors and composers: down 82 percent
Kentucky
Proofreaders and copy markers: down 75 percent
Louisiana
Operations research analysts: down 82 percent
Maine
Rehabilitation counselors: down 67 percent
Maryland
Gas plant operators: down 80 percent
Massachusetts
Middle school career/technical education teachers: down 64 percent
Michigan
Telephone operators: down 73 percent
Minnesota
Set and exhibit designers: down 70 percent
Mississippi
Word processors and typists: down 71 percent
Missouri
Telemarketers: down 67 percent
Montana
Secondary school career/technical education teachers: down 68 percent
Nebraska
Nuclear engineers: down 86 percent
Nevada
Production work helpers: down 58 percent
New Hampshire
Postsecondary atmospheric, earth, marine and space sciences teachers: down 62 percent
New Jersey
Conveyor operators and tenders: down 86 percent
New Mexico
Private detectives and investigators: down 79 percent
New York
Metal and plastic drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators and tenders: down 71 percent
North Carolina
Word processors and typists: down 76 percent
North Dakota
Procurement clerks: down 80 percent
Ohio
Machine feeders and offbearers: down 68 percent
Oklahoma
Production worker helpers: down 62 percent
Oregon
Boilermakers: down 91 percent
Pennsylvania
Painting, coating and decorating workers: down 74 percent
Rhode Island
Legislators: down 65 percent
South Carolina
Office machine operators (except computer): down 94 percent
South Dakota
Telemarketers: down 73 percent
Tennessee
Legislators: down 74 percent
Texas
Metal and plastic forging machine setters, operators and tenders: down 62 percent
Utah
Telephone operators: down 95 percent
Vermont
Dispensing opticians: down 57 percent
Virginia
Music directors and composers: down 56 percent
Washington
Ambulance drivers and attendants (except emergency medical technicians): down 95 percent
West Virginia
Eligibility interviewers for government programs: down 84 percent
Wisconsin
Music directors and composers: down 83 percent
Wyoming
Oil and gas rig operators: down 76 percent