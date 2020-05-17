Therapy horse surprises quarantined Georgia seniors through bedroom window

As many of us know, quarantine life can be lonely, especially for seniors stuck in facilities kept on lock-down to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the most vulnerable.

So how about a surprise visit from a gentle giant to brighten your day?

Lilly the award-winning Arabian mare paid a visit to the folks at Westbury Medical and Rehab Center in Jackson, Georgia.

Lilly paid a visit to the folks at Westbury Medical and Rehab Center (Barbara Adler/Steve Knight)

The therapy horse peeked through bedroom windows and nuzzled masked residents outside in the courtyard.

"Horses do so much for healing emotions," said owner Barbara Adler. "I'm trying my best to give back and help others."

The effort is part of the Phoenix Equine Assisted Program, based in Griffin. This was the pair's first nursing home visit during the coronavirus pandemic. Adler told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda she hopes to do more.