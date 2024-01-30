The Villages couple accused of stealing nearly $400 worth of groceries from Sprouts, detectives say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Detectives in Sumter County are on the hunt for two people accused of stealing nearly $400 worth of items from a Sprouts grocery store in The Villages.

The alleged theft happened on Dec. 14, 2023 at the Sprouts Farmers Market located at 330 S Buena Vista Blvd., according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are looking for two people who allegedly passed all points of sale with $390.42 worth of items before leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Almany at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.