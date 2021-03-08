The Villages Charter School closed due to bomb threat, deputies say

The Villages Charter Schools are closed on Monday due to a bomb threat, deputies say.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that they received an anonymous bomb threat to the Villages Charter Middle School on Sunday night.

They said that all The Village's schools were searched, cleared, and found secure.

However, out of an abundance of caution, they said that The Villages Charter Schools will be closed on Monday, March 8th. They will reopen on Tuesday.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reportedly continues to investigate the threat.

