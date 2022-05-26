'The Summer Tribute' store now open at Universal Studios Florida: Take a look inside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort opened a new store Thursday at Universal Studios that creates a nostalgic moment for movie fanatics!
Inside ‘The Summer Tribute' store, park guests will see a "1980s movie theater" with four movie-themed rooms featuring scenes and merchandise from the retro summer blockbusters E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, JAWS and Back to the Future.
The fourth room, deemed the 'Best of Universal,' contains merchandise from those movies, as well as items from other well-known Universal Picture films like Jurassic Park.
Guests looking to grab a bite, can purchase movie-themed treats at the snack bar inside the room – and yes it resembles a theater concession stand.
Park officials gave guests an exclusive first look Thursday on social media. Take a peek below:
Universal Orlando Resort said the store is available for a limited time only.
It's located in the New York area of the park.