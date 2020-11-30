FDA reviews two COVID-19 vaccines; millions of doses to be available

Two pharmaceutical companies have now applied for FDA emergency authorization to distribute their COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA is reviewing vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expecting the Sunshine State to get millions of doses of the vaccine very soon.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on preparing for the vaccines,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis says Florida is ready to get people vaccinated for the coronavirus. Pending FDA authorization, Pfizer says it can have 50 million doses distributed by the end of the year. Moderna can distribute another 20 million.

“Florida’s share would be at least a million, maybe as much as two million that we’ll be able to do and if you’re applying that on key areas, that’s going to make a big, big difference,” DeSantis said.

But who gets it first?

“The long-term care facilities, I think are a big priority because that’s where 40 percent of the mortality nationwide has occurred,” DeSantis said.

Pfizer tells FOX 35 places of vaccination may include hospitals, clinics, community locations and pharmacies.

Seminole County plans to deliver the vaccines to the most vulnerable.

“It will probably be going to the long-term care facilities and doing it there. Trying to transport all those people from those facilities, especially during a pandemic, gets a little cumbersome, so it’s just easier for us to go there than them come to us,” said Dr. Todd Husty, EMS Medical Director of Seminole County.

Pfizer is already stocking warehouses with the doses. The company says it will ship the vaccines directly to points of use within a day or two after authorization.

“We’d like to be able to administer the vaccine within days after getting it,” Dr. Husty said.

The plans are in place for getting folks vaccinated. Now, everyone waits for the FDA. A decision is expected on the Pfizer vaccine when the FDA meets on December 10. The FDA will consider the Moderna vaccine the week after.