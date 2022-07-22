The BANDBOX: Enjoy a non-alcoholic craft cocktail at Orlando's first spirit-free speakeasy

The BANDBOX Orlando bills itself as "an escape to a 1920s Art Deco-inspired speakeasy." The spirit-free establishment in Orlando's Ivanhoe Village offers a variety of creative, non-alcoholic craft cocktails, elixirs, tonics, and more.

The space is intimate with limited seating, so reservations are required. There is also patio seating, though it is on a first-come basis. Walk-ins for to-go drinks are permitted.

This place brings the 1920s to life, not just through its lavish decor, but also through an immersive experience where owner Kevin Zepf has drawn on his extensive theater career to create an environment where you are transported back in time. There is a photo booth and occasional live entertainment on the piano.

The menu is meant to mimic traditional cocktails with non-alcoholic alternatives to gin, vodka, tequila, rum, and whiskey using fresh ingredients, juices, and syrups. Prices hover around the $10 mark. The beverages range from sweet to sour and even spicy with a real kick.

The BANDBOX Orlando is located at 1817 N. Orange Ave. The grand opening kicks off on Saturday, July 25. Hours of operation are 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays through Sundays for guests 18 years old and up.