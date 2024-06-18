Texas braces for flooding ahead of potential formation of Tropical Storm Alberto in Gulf of Mexico

Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Monday in the Gulf of Mexico and could be on its way to becoming the first named tropical system of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

A potential tropical cyclone is a designation used by the National Hurricane Center to indicate a disturbance that is not yet a tropical storm but has the potential to bring that kind of weather to the U.S. within 48 hours.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is forecast to bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to much of the Texas Gulf Coast even though the center of the storm likely won't make landfall in the U.S.

The system is expected to strengthen and would likely get the first name on the list for the 2024 season – Alberto.

Here’s everything you need to know about Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 1?

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is located in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

What are the impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone 1?

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Port O'Connor to the mouth of the Rio Grande. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Mexico's coast.

A Flood Watch has been issued in parts of Texas, where heavy rain is forecast. The watch stretches from Beaumont to Corpus Christi and inland to Laredo and includes the Houston metro area.

A Coastal Flood Watch has also been issued for most of the Texas coastline, where forecasters say numerous roads and low-lying property could be flooded. Rip currents will also be a serious threat along the Texas coast.

What is the forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 1?

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday and make landfall in Mexico late Wednesday.