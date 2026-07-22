Tesla expands driverless Robotaxi service to Orlando

The Brief Central Florida has become a key market for autonomous vehicle technology, with Tesla choosing Orlando as one of just seven U.S. cities for its driverless ride service. Rides start at $3.25 plus around $1 per mile. The initial 25- to 45-square-mile "green zone" centers around the Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista corridor near Orlando International Airport (MCO), though it does not yet drop off directly at airport terminals, theme parks, or downtown.



Central Florida is cementing its status as an epicenter for autonomous vehicle technology as Tesla officially rolls out its driverless Robotaxi ride-hailing service in Orlando.

Orlando joins a select group of seven cities nationwide—alongside competitors like Waymo—where passengers can call a fully autonomous vehicle directly from a smartphone app.

How the service works

Riders open the Tesla app, select a pickup location inside an active green zone, and track the vehicle on an interactive map as it navigates autonomously toward them.

Once the car arrives, passengers simply get in, sit back, and let the vehicle take over the driving responsibilities.

Pricing is structured at a flat $3.25 base fee, followed by roughly $1.00 per mile.

While other self-driving fleets rely on a combination of LiDAR, radar, and sonar equipment, Tesla’s platform relies strictly on a vision-based system.

"Where someone like Waymo is going to use all kinds of different sensors... Tesla says if you can drive with your eyes, then the car should be able to drive with its eyes," said tech and theme park insider Tharin White.

Developers acknowledge that autonomous driving technology continues to go through real-world learning curves, but safety testing and performance monitoring have progressed to allow commercial deployment in select regions.

Robotaxi service area

The Robotaxi service currently operates within an active 25- to 45-square-mile zone concentrated around the airport corridor near Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.

Where it operates : Commercial and residential zones along the Semoran / Lee Vista corridor

Where it currently does NOT pick up or drop off: Orlando International Airport (MCO) terminals, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando or Downtown Orlando