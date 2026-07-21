Owners of Guatemalan convenience store accused of racketeering, money laundering

The Brief Three owners of La Tienda Guatemala convenience stores in Apopka and Ocoee face serious felony charges including racketeering, money laundering, and illegal drug distribution. Following a months-long investigation by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, authorities allege the family-run business sold unapproved foreign prescription antibiotics and ran an illegal slot machine gambling operation behind the counter. Bond has been set at over $100,000 for each defendant, and all three will be required to surrender their passports if released.



The owners of La Tienda Guatemala – convenience stores with locations in Apopka and Ocoee – are facing multiple felony charges after authorities accused them of running illegal gambling operations and selling prescription drugs from behind the counter.

The Metropolitan Bureau of According to the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the family-run stores operated illegal slot machines and distributed unapproved prescription medications brought in from Guatemala.

Bernave Lopez-Perez (left) and Debora Lopez-Perez were arrested in a racketeering case connected to convenience stores they own.

What we know:

Following a months-long Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigation into the Apopka and Ocoee convenience stores, the owners of La Tienda Guatemala are accused of bringing in prescription meds from overseas and selling them from behind the counter.

Authorities also claim the owners were using the stores to double as illegal gambling houses, with slot machines in the back.

Convenience store buildings under investigation. (Source: Court evidence)

The backstory:

The Apopka Police Department initially received an anonymous report in October 2025 regarding a suspected sale of Ampicillin – a prescription penicillin antibiotic – being sold at several stores in Apopka, court documents said.

The complaint was forwarded to the MBI for investigation.

In November 2025, MBI agents inspected several empty medication boxes labeled "Ampicillin Capsules" in trash bags from the dumpster, court documents said. During a December 2025 undercover operation at one of the Apopka businesses, agents saw a gambling slot machine at the back of the store, the evidence said.

Alleged illegal drug operation

Investigators said some of the medications the family was accused of selling are illegal in the US, some require a prescription, some were illegal because of the size of the dosage, and some were simply missing labels.

"These were antibiotics," argued their Defense Attorney, Miguel Gonzalez Jr. "It’s not like they’re selling cocaine or fentanyl."

Racketeering, money laundering charges

Three owners – Bernave Lopez-Perez, Debora Lopez-Perez, and Maria Lopez-Perez – face a range of felony charges, including:

Racketeering

Money laundering

Scheme to defraud

Sale, delivery, or possession of controlled substances

Conspiracy to sell or deliver controlled substances

Both Debora Lopez-Perez and Maria Lopez-Perez also face counts of keeping or maintaining a structure for controlled substances.

What's next:

Bond was set at over $100,000 for each of the three defendants. As a condition of their release on bond, they'll be required to surrender their passports.

The stores, meanwhile, are still open.