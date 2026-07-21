450-pound distressed sea turtle rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crew in Lower Florida Keys

The Brief A 450-pound sea turtle is in the care of rescue workers after being saved from distress about seven miles south of Sugarloaf Key on Sunday. Crew members from Coast Guard Station Key West partnered with staff from The Turtle Hospital in Marathon to bring the giant turtle safely to shore. Since The Turtle Hospital opened its doors in 1986, over 3,000 sea turtles have been successfully treated.



A distressed 450-pound sea turtle is recovering after being rescued in the Lower Florida Keys by a U.S. Coast Guard Southeast crew over the weekend.

What we know:

Members of Coast Guard Station Key West rescued the massive sea turtle roughly seven miles south of Sugarloaf Key, according to a statement posted by the agency on X.

Through a coordinated effort between the U.S. Coast Guard and The Turtle Hospital, the turtle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast rescued a 450-pound distressed sea turtle in the lower Florida Keys. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, X)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specific details regarding what caused the sea turtle's distress or its exact medical condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast rescued a 450-pound distressed sea turtle in the lower Florida Keys. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, X)

What is The Turtle Hospital?

The Turtle Hospital in Marathon works to rehabilitate injured sea animals to release them back into their natural habitat. The hospital – which opened its doors in 1986, according to its website – also works to educate the public through outreach and is active in environmental legislation – working to make the beaches and water safe for sea turtles.

Over 3,000 sea turtles have been successfully treated since its founding, the hospital's website said.