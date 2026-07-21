450-pound distressed sea turtle rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crew in Lower Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. - A distressed 450-pound sea turtle is recovering after being rescued in the Lower Florida Keys by a U.S. Coast Guard Southeast crew over the weekend.
What we know:
Members of Coast Guard Station Key West rescued the massive sea turtle roughly seven miles south of Sugarloaf Key, according to a statement posted by the agency on X.
Through a coordinated effort between the U.S. Coast Guard and The Turtle Hospital, the turtle was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast rescued a 450-pound distressed sea turtle in the lower Florida Keys. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, X)
What we don't know:
Officials have not released specific details regarding what caused the sea turtle's distress or its exact medical condition.
The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast rescued a 450-pound distressed sea turtle in the lower Florida Keys. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, X)
What is The Turtle Hospital?
The Turtle Hospital in Marathon works to rehabilitate injured sea animals to release them back into their natural habitat. The hospital – which opened its doors in 1986, according to its website – also works to educate the public through outreach and is active in environmental legislation – working to make the beaches and water safe for sea turtles.
Over 3,000 sea turtles have been successfully treated since its founding, the hospital's website said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.