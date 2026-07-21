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450-pound distressed sea turtle rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crew in Lower Florida Keys

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida News
Published July 21, 2026 3:19 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 3:19 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A 450-pound sea turtle is in the care of rescue workers after being saved from distress about seven miles south of Sugarloaf Key on Sunday.
    • Crew members from Coast Guard Station Key West partnered with staff from The Turtle Hospital in Marathon to bring the giant turtle safely to shore.
    • Since The Turtle Hospital opened its doors in 1986, over 3,000 sea turtles have been successfully treated.

MARATHON, Fla. - A distressed 450-pound sea turtle is recovering after being rescued in the Lower Florida Keys by a U.S. Coast Guard Southeast crew over the weekend. 

What we know:

Members of Coast Guard Station Key West rescued the massive sea turtle roughly seven miles south of Sugarloaf Key, according to a statement posted by the agency on X. 

Through a coordinated effort between the U.S. Coast Guard and The Turtle Hospital, the turtle was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast rescued a 450-pound distressed sea turtle in the lower Florida Keys. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, X)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specific details regarding what caused the sea turtle's distress or its exact medical condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast rescued a 450-pound distressed sea turtle in the lower Florida Keys. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, X)

What is The Turtle Hospital? 

The Turtle Hospital in Marathon works to rehabilitate injured sea animals to release them back into their natural habitat. The hospital – which opened its doors in 1986, according to its website – also works to educate the public through outreach and is active in environmental legislation – working to make the beaches and water safe for sea turtles.

Over 3,000 sea turtles have been successfully treated since its founding, the hospital's website said. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

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