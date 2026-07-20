Overturned truck and trailer shuts down I-95 northbound in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. - All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Brevard County were closed Monday evening after a truck towing a trailer overturned near Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near mile marker 210 just before 5:30 p.m. Troopers said the overturned vehicle was blocking the northbound lanes.
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Authorities have not released information on injuries or said whether any other vehicles were involved. Florida Department of Transporation cameras appeared to show at least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.