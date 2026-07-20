Alligator blocks Palm Bay front door, trapping family in home: ‘Jaw dropping’

The Brief A massive alligator showed up on a Palm Bay family’s front porch on Friday. The gator was removed by a trapper. These residents see gators often in neighborhood ponds but never one so close to home.



A Palm Bay family got an unexpected late-night wake-up call on Friday when a massive alligator wandered right up to their front porch and refused to leave.

They only knew something was outside when a security camera mounted on her garage triggered a motion alert on her phone.

Unexpected visitor

What they're saying:

"I heard something," Wynn recalled as she checked the feed.

The camera had captured the alligator crawling out of nearby grass and walking directly toward her front door. Wynn and her family watched the entire encounter unfold from behind a window inside their home.

"The shock factor is kind of jaw dropping and unexpected for sure," Wynn said.

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The presence of the predator right outside was particularly alarming because they frequently let their small dog out during late hours.

"If we didn't get that security alert to our cell phones, who knows what would have happened," she said. "I've been terrified. I’ve been looking over my shoulders, head on a swivel just making sure I don't get attacked, a dog doesn’t get attacked because that is my baby."

Wynn called 911, and officers with the Palm Bay Police Department were first to arrive on scene.

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The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) then brought in a contracted trapper to remove the reptile from the neighborhood just off St. Johns Heritage Parkway before sunrise.

"It was exactly 7 foot, 6 inches," Wynn said.

Awareness after encounter

While alligator sightings around neighborhood retention ponds aren't unusual in Central Florida, Wynn said seeing one approach a front entrance was a frightening first.

"That’s the first time it was that comfortable to get that close to residents, animals, and pets and stuff," she noted.

Wynn said her main goal now is to spread awareness so neighbors don't get caught off guard, recommending motion-activated cameras and checking surroundings before stepping outside at night.

Staying safe around gators

What you can do:

With warmer weather leading to increased alligator activity across Florida, the FWC reminds residents and visitors to take precautions when living or spending time near fresh and brackish water.

According to the FWC, Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators. To safely coexist with them, wildlife officials recommend the following guidelines:

Keep your distance: Never approach or feed an alligator. Feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans and associate people with food.

Keep pets on a leash: Always keep pets leashed and away from the water's edge. Pets frequently resemble an alligator’s natural prey.

Swim only in daylight: Stick to designated swimming areas during daytime hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Check before stepping out: Inspect outdoor areas and porches with a flashlight before letting pets or family members outside at night.

If you encounter an alligator that poses a threat to people, pets, or property, call the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline toll-free at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). A contracted trapper will be dispatched through the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to resolve the issue.