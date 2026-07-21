Authorities work to identify suspected drowning victim at Withlacoochee State Forest campground

The Brief A fisherman discovered a man's body in the Withlacoochee River at the River Junction Campground in Webster on Tuesday morning. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a suspected drowning with no signs of foul play, but detectives face challenges identifying the man due to how long he was underwater. Authorities describe the victim as a Hispanic male between 30 and 50 years old and are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office.



Investigators are working to identify a drowning victim found in the Withlacoochee River at River Junction Campground in Webster Tuesday morning.

Due to the amount of time the man was underwater, authorities said they have encountered challenges with identifying him, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported.

What we know:

A fisherman notified authorities after a dead body was found at the Withlacoochee River at River Junction Campground around 9:45 a.m., July 21.

Detectives spoke with witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident as they work to identify the man.

Description of drowning victim

Authorities described the drowning victim as a Hispanic male, believed to be between 30 and 50 years old. He is described as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 165 pounds, and having short black hair and a black goatee.

No identification or personal documents were found at the scene, authorities said.

‘No signs of foul play’

The man is suspected of dying from drowning, deputies said.

Preliminary evidence shows he was swimming alone, the sheriff's office said, adding that his personal items were found along the shoreline near where his body was located.

No evidence shows he was with anyone at the time of the incident and no apparent signs of foul play or traumatic injuries were found, the sheriff's office said.

‘Exercise caution’ swimming at Withlacoochee River: Deputies

Following this incident, the sheriff's office reminded the public that Withlacoochee River may have dangerous swimming conditions – regardless of seasonal water levels.

These dangerous conditions may include swift currents, submerged obstacles, changing river conditions and other hidden hazards, deputies said.

"The public is urged to exercise caution and avoid swimming in areas that are not designated or supervised for recreational use," the sheriff's office said.

What is the River Junction Campground?

Located at 5827 SW 121st Avenue in Webster, the River Junction Campground – part of the Withlacoochee State Forest – offers fishing and canoeing opportunities for visitors. The campground is located at the junction of the Little Withlacoochee River and the Withlacoochee River at the southern end of Silver Lake.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is seeking public assistance to identify the drowning victim.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or circumstances surrounding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 352-793-2621.

What's next:

An official autopsy is pending to determine the man's cause of death.