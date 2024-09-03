Armed carjacking suspect stopped while running through gas station, police say

A Port Orange carjacking and kidnapping suspect was arrested after running through a WaWa convenience store to avoid arrest. The suspect is Deyquann Foster, 25, from Port Orange.

Video of the arrest was caught on a camera attached to the officer's uniform. Forbes is seen bursting into the store, grabbing a clerk who was restocking merchandise, and falling to the ground.

SOURCE: Port Orange Police Department

A Port Orange Police Officer put him in handcuffs and pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants. Forbes was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was held without bond. The store clerk was not hurt.

The carjacking started in Daytona Beach on Sunday. According to information posted on the Port Orange Police Department's Facebook page, the suspect jumped into a woman's car, pointed a gun at her, and told her to drive. Port Orange Police officers noticed a car matching the description of the one involved in the Daytona Beach carjacking a short time later, so they pulled it over at the gas station.

That's when officers say Foster jumped out of the backseat and burst into the store. The victim of the carjacking was not hurt during the attack.

Port Orange Police arrested Foster for kidnapping, armed carjacking, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, battery, and resisting without violence.

