'Terribly flawed': Former Seminole Co. superintendent candidate roasts job process

article

Chad Farnsworth, who was once tapped for the Seminole County superintendent job last month only to have the offer rescinded called the job process a "fiasco" after the board chose someone else for the position.

"I sat back in silence out of respect for the process, though I have found your process to be terribly flawed," Farnsworth wrote in a letter to the school board.

Farnsworth asked to "cease and desist misrepresenting my past" in what he saw as a way for the board to justify taking the job away from him.

RELATED: Serita Beamon selected as Superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools

"I no longer have an interest in the position of Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools," he wrote, telling the board he hoped it could "move forward in a professional manner," which its students, staff and residents deserved.

Advertisement

The School Board of Seminole County has selected Serita Beamon as the new Superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS). She was approved by a 3-2 vote.

Farnsworth and Beamon were finalists to replace Superintendent Walt Griffin, who is retiring.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.