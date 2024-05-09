Boy swept into neighborhood storm drain: “Asher needs a miracle"

A 10-year-old Tennessee boy is fighting for his life following a harrowing incident that took place in his neighborhood following a severe weather outbreak across the state.

The young boy was swept away by the rushing water into a storm drain, leaving him in critical condition, according to Rutherford County Schools . The school district made the announcement Thursday morning after an outpouring of love and support from the community for Superintendent Jimmy Sullivan, his family and specifically his son, Asher.

"We've had many requests for people who want to assist, but what the family truly needs right now is tons of prayers," said the school board, which was organizing a voluntary vigil for the community at their office.

NASHVILLE COMMUNITY FINDS HOPE AMID DEADLY DESTRUCTION AFTER ONSLAUGHT OF TORNADOES TEAR THROUGH TENNESSEE

FILE - In this aerial view, buildings sit destroyed by a tornado on April 3, 2024 in Sunbright, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Sullivan shared the details about his son's current condition on his personal Facebook page .

"Asher needs a miracle," he said.

Sullivan said while his neighbors were helping pick up storm debris and putting fences back up, the neighborhood kids were playing in the water in the streets. Asher somehow got caught in the storm drain and was swept under the neighborhood streets.

"He eventually came out in a drainage ditch and CPR was administered for quite some time," Sullivan recounted. "His heartbeat was reestablished but the damage is substantial."

Sullivan said his son's lungs were severely damaged, and he is not showing much brain activity outside of muscle jerks.

"Specifically, pray for healing for his lungs and most importantly brain activity to occur," he added.

On Wednesday evening, western portions of Rutherford County were placed under a Tornado Emergency – the most dire warning from the National Weather Service – for a confirmed tornado in the Eagleville area.

Severe weather wreaked havoc nationwide this week, with Wednesday marking the second-most-active severe weather day of the year after nearly 400 combined reports of damaging winds , hail and tornadoes .

Read more on FOX Weather.