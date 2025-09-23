Temple Christian School placed on lockdown after shots fired in Titusville, police say

The Brief Temple Christian School in Titusville is currently on lockdown. Police say shots were fired on Washington Avenue in front of the school. Officials say no students or staff are in danger or have been injured.



Temple Christian School in Titusville was placed on a lockdown Tuesday afternoon after gunshots were heard in the vicinity, police say.

What we know:

The Titusville Police Department (TPD) is currently at the scene of an incident near the 1400 block of N. Washington Ave.

Police said gunshots were heard on Washington Avenue in front of the school, causing the school resource officer at Temple Christian School to place the school on an immediate lockdown.

Officials say no students or staff were in danger or injured.

Through an early investigation, police say they discovered that shots were fired during an incident in Mims that carried over into the Titusville area.

The TPD is currently working with Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) on the active investigation.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the incident that started in Mims and came to Titusville are currently unclear. Officials have not yet shared details on how many people were involved or if any others outside of the school community were injured. The school has not said when the lockdown will be lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.