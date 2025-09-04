Teens charged after false hit-and-run boating report on Lake Brantley: FWC

The Brief Three Seminole County teens are charged after investigators say they lied about a Lake Brantley boating crash. Authorities determined the boat struck a dock, not another vessel, as initially claimed. The case remains under review by the State Attorney’s Office.



Three teenagers face charges after authorities say they lied about a boating crash on Lake Brantley, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

What we know:

Three Seminole County teenagers are facing charges after investigators determined they fabricated a story about a boating crash on Lake Brantley.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the case has been forwarded to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office. The boat’s operator is charged with knowingly giving a false report, while two passengers are accused of providing false statements.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether additional charges could be filed. The full extent of the dock’s damage has not yet been made public.

The backstory:

On Aug. 30, deputies and FWC officers were called after the operator’s father reported his son and three friends had been struck by a hit-and-run vessel.

The teens claimed they were ejected into the water with minor injuries before managing to beach their damaged boat. That story prompted a large-scale search of the lake, including shoreline sweeps, canal checks, and a review of surveillance footage.

What's next:

The case remains under review by the State Attorney’s Office.

