Teens arrested after stealing more than 30 catalytic converters, police say

The Orlando Police Department said they are seeing an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in Central Florida.

On Sunday, officers received a call about two suspects stealing catalytic converters from cars at a hotel parking lot.

According to police, surveillance video showed a pair of suspects cutting catalytic converters off a car in less than two minutes.

The department said officers were able to locate the two teenagers in the video within a few hours.

Police then arrested 19-year-old José Antonio Martínez and 19-year-old Terance Elder.

José Antonio Martínez, 19 (Left) Terance Elder, 19 (Right)

Investigators found more than 30 stolen catalytic converters in the duo's hotel room.

The pair now faces two counts of Grand Theft 3rd Degree and two counts of Criminal Mischief.

