Teenage girl reported missing in Port Orange, police say

The Port Orange Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teenager.

Police said Angelina Hayashi was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at Spruce Creek Road and Jacksonville Street near Buschman Park, according to a post the department shared on social media.

Officers said she may be wearing black basketball shorts, a white and black Adidas jacket or grey shirt, with black socks and no shoes.

She is reportedly 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

She's described as having shorter black/dark brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 386-248-1777.