Teen swimming went missing off Indiatlantic Beach in Brevard County: Coast Guard

Multiple agencies are searching for an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing near Indiatlantic Beach in Brevard County, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector in Jacksonville.

The 18-year-old Black teen was last seen on Friday wearing black swimming shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-253-6683.

All mariners are asked to proceed with caution in the area.