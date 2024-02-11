Teen struck, killed by trailer in Port Orange: Police

Watch FOX 35 Live

A 14-year-old died after being struck by a trailer in Port Orange Sunday morning, police said.

Around 11:15 a.m., police responded to the 90th block of Dunlawton Ave for a report of a "CPR in progress."

Police said they found a teen who was struck by a trailer being pulled by the vehicle he had just exited.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Stacy Cantrell

The teen was taken to the Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator at 386-506-5849.