Teen shot by suspects in stolen car, Seminole County deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a teenager was shot on Thursday night.

Investigators say they responded to the area of the 2000 block of Sipes Ave. in Sanford around 8:50 p.m. The teen was taken to a hospital after being shot in the hip.

They say at last check, the victim is in stable condition. Detectives recovered a vehicle believed to be involved near the hospital. They say the vehicle, a red Hyundai Santa Fe, was stolen from a driveway in DeBary early Wednesday.

There were also several car break-ins reported in the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.