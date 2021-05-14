Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot by suspects in stolen car, Seminole County deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

Teen shot in hip in Sanford deputies say

Deputies say a teenager was shot and taken to a hospital in Sanford.

SANFORD, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a teenager was shot on Thursday night.

Investigators say they responded to the area of the 2000 block of Sipes Ave. in Sanford around 8:50 p.m. The teen was taken to a hospital after being shot in the hip. 

MORE NEWS: Girl, 8, dies when car she was in crashes into Florida school bus

They say at last check, the victim is in stable condition. Detectives recovered a vehicle believed to be involved near the hospital. They say the vehicle, a red Hyundai Santa Fe, was stolen from a driveway in DeBary early Wednesday. 

There were also several car break-ins reported in the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. 