Teen arrested after high-speed chase on I-4 reaching 100 mph, troopers say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A teen is facing charges after troopers said he led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 4 early Monday.
What we know:
A 16-year-old led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 4 early Monday, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.
According to the FHP, the teen reportedly weaved through lanes, nearly struck a concrete wall, and at one point entered oncoming traffic. Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but the teen continued driving until he was finally apprehended on West Michigan Street in Orlando.
The teen is expected to face a charge of grand theft.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not specified whether any other vehicles or people were endangered during the chase or if there were additional charges under consideration.
The backstory:
The pursuit began just after midnight in Lake Mary. High-speed chases are considered particularly dangerous in the Orlando area due to heavy traffic on I-4.
What they're saying:
Troopers reported that, despite a PIT maneuver, the teen "kept driving" and continued to evade capture. Authorities stressed the severity of the pursuit and the risks involved but provided few additional public comments.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.