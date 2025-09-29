Teen arrested after high-speed chase on I-4 reaching 100 mph, troopers say

The Brief A 16-year-old led police on a high-speed chase down I-4 Monday, reaching 100 mph and driving into oncoming lanes, troopers with the FHP said. Troopers used a PIT maneuver, but the teen continued until being stopped on West Michigan Street in Orlando. He is expected to face grand theft charges.



A teen is facing charges after troopers said he led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 4 early Monday.

What we know:

A 16-year-old led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 4 early Monday, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

According to the FHP, the teen reportedly weaved through lanes, nearly struck a concrete wall, and at one point entered oncoming traffic. Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but the teen continued driving until he was finally apprehended on West Michigan Street in Orlando.

The teen is expected to face a charge of grand theft.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified whether any other vehicles or people were endangered during the chase or if there were additional charges under consideration.

The backstory:

The pursuit began just after midnight in Lake Mary. High-speed chases are considered particularly dangerous in the Orlando area due to heavy traffic on I-4.

What they're saying:

Troopers reported that, despite a PIT maneuver, the teen "kept driving" and continued to evade capture. Authorities stressed the severity of the pursuit and the risks involved but provided few additional public comments.