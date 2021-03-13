Teen killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando

article

Orlando police are asking for the public's help locating the driver who fatally hit a teenager and then took off.

Police say the crash occurred on Feb. 27 at Conroy Rd. and Hidden Beach Blvd.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old victim was crossing at the intersection when he was hit by the vehicle. The victim has been identified as Jason Stiteler. Police say the driver fled the scene.

Jason was found by a passerby who called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle they are looking for is described as a 2006 or 2007 2-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police.