Teen killed, another injured in Port Orange mini-bike crash

The Brief A mini-bike crash in Port Orange killed 19-year-old Cody Erali and seriously injured another rider. Authorities haven't released details on the cause, but experts warn of the dangers of small vehicles on the road. Safety advocates stress helmet use and driver awareness to prevent future accidents.



A mini-bike crash in Port Orange over the weekend left a teenager dead and another rider seriously injured.

Authorities say motorists need greater awareness of mini-bikes

What we know:

A crash in Port Orange on Saturday night at the intersection of Nova Road and Samms Avenue involved two people riding mini-bikes. One of the riders, 19-year-old Cody Erali, was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The other rider was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what caused the crash. It remains unclear whether other vehicles were involved, if speed or road conditions played a role, or if any traffic violations contributed to the accident. An update on the second rider's condition is still pending.

The backstory:

Mini-bike accidents have been a growing concern in the area. Just weeks ago, a similar crash in DeLand resulted in a 10-year-old being airlifted to the hospital. Experts warn that these small vehicles are difficult for drivers to see, increasing the risk of collisions. Hospitals have reported a rise in injuries related to mini-bikes, e-bikes, and scooters.

Big picture view:

The accident highlights ongoing safety concerns regarding mini-bikes and similar vehicles. Riders, especially young people, often do not wear helmets, increasing the severity of injuries. Medical professionals and safety experts continue to stress the importance of protective gear and heightened awareness from both riders and drivers.

What they're saying:

Safety advocates, such as Chris Graham, stress helmet use and driver awareness to prevent future accidents.

"Motorists need to just be on the lookout because these minibikes are not as big as vehicles, so they may be hard to spot," Graham explained.

Dr. Marc Levy, a pediatric surgeon, echoed Graham's take on helmets.

"Always wear a helmet," he said. "We've had kids who’ve come in, and the parents buy them a scooter but don’t buy a helmet. Or buy them an E-bike and don’t buy them a helmet. I think it kind of should go together."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: