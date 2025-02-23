Mini-bike rider critically injured after being struck by car in Port Orange, officials say

article

The Brief Both victims were transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, one rider is in critical condition. Port Orange Police responded to the scene around 8:31 p.m. on Saturday.



A crash between a car and two minibikes at the intersection of Nova Road and Samms Avenue in Port Orange leaves two people injured.

Port Orange Police responded to the scene around 8:31 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, one of the riders involved sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

"The other minibike was also transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach with non-life-threatening injuries," said a Port Orange Police spokesperson.

If anyone witnessed or has information concerning this traffic crash, please contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Slease at 386-506-5838.

The Source: This information came from the Port Orange Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:



FOX 35 Orlando

How to watch FOX 35 Orlando for free on FOX LOCAL

Here’s how to stream FOX 35 Orlando for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL. (339 kB)



